Hernandez suffered a blister during Thursday's start against the Braves, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez had a spot start for the suspended Jose Urena and was on a limited pitch count, and lasted only three innings Thursday. The blister appears to have been a problem earlier in the season as well, but it remains to be seen if the 23-year-old will be forced to miss any additional time.

More News
Our Latest Stories