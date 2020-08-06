Hernandez allowed only two hits and one walk over 4.1 scoreless innings during Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles. He had five strikeouts but didn't factor in the decision.
Hernandez held Baltimore hitless through four innings, but he was pulled with one out in the fourth inning after allowing a double and a single. The 25-year-old had a 5.03 ERA in 21 appearances for the Marlins last season, but he had an impressive showing in his first start of 2020.
More News
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Season debut set for Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Likely to serve as No. 5 starter•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Still in hunt for rotation spot•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Fans five in strong outing•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Rebounds after shaky start•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Not starting this weekend•