Hernandez allowed only two hits and one walk over 4.1 scoreless innings during Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles. He had five strikeouts but didn't factor in the decision.

Hernandez held Baltimore hitless through four innings, but he was pulled with one out in the fourth inning after allowing a double and a single. The 25-year-old had a 5.03 ERA in 21 appearances for the Marlins last season, but he had an impressive showing in his first start of 2020.