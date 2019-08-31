Hernandez gave up four runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings Friday against the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Hernandez got off to a tough start, allowing two runs in the first followed by one in the second and one in the sixth. The 24-year-old hasn't been able to provide much consistency for Miami thus far, accruing a 5.06 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with a 68:23 K:BB over 69.1 innings this year.