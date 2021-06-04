Hernandez was diagnosed with a right quad strain after exiting Thursday's game against the Pirates.

Hernandez had to be helped off the field in the top of the sixth inning after he pulled up while running from third base to home plate. It's not yet clear whether the injury will force the right-hander to miss additional time. If he's able to make his next turn through the rotation, he tentatively lines up to face the Rockies at home Tuesday.