Hernandez was diagnosed with a right quad strain after exiting Thursday's game against the Pirates.
Hernandez had to be helped off the field in the top of the sixth inning after he pulled up while running from third base to home plate. It's not yet clear whether the injury will force the right-hander to miss additional time. If he's able to make his next turn through the rotation, he tentatively lines up to face the Rockies at home Tuesday.
More News
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Reinstated prior to start•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: In line to rejoin rotation Thursday•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Could return Thursday•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Another rehab outing on tap•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Sharp in latest rehab start•