Hernandez (1-0) allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six as he earned the win Friday against the Nationals.

Hernandez kept the Nationals' bats relatively quiet Friday, but he gave up home runs in the second and third innings. However, he got early run support from the Marlins' offense, and the bullpen was effective in the final four innings. As a result, Hernandez was rewarded with his first win of the season. The right-hander now carries a 2.29 ERA and 25:3 K:BB over 19.2 innings to begin the season. He'll look to remain effective on the road Wednesday against the Mets.