Hernandez didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 9-7 win over Atlanta, surrendering five runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- over 4.2 innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The right-hander couldn't keep the ball in the yard, serving up homers to Ozzie Albies in the first inning, Alex Dickerson in the fourth and Austin Riley in the fifth, but the Marlins' offense was able to bail Hernandez out. He tossed 58 of 88 pitches before getting the hook, and while his 15:4 K:BB through 15.1 innings is solid, Hernandez has coughed up six homers through his first three starts to fuel his 5.87 ERA, a problem that has plagued him throughout his career.