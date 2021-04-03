Hernandez exited his season debut Saturday against the Rays in the third inning with an apparent hand injury, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Hernandez was looking at his finger earlier in the game, so he might not be dealing with anything worse than a blister. He's battled blister issues in recent seasons. A diagnosis should be available after the game.
