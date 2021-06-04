Hernandez was removed from Thursday's game against the Pirates in the top of the sixth inning with an apparent injury, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Hernandez singled in the top of the sixth inning Thursday and was later brought in to score, but he appeared to pull up while running from third to home, and he had to be helped off the field as a result. The right-hander was making his season debut after he missed the start of the year due to a biceps injury, but the nature and severity of his most recent injury aren't yet clear. Prior to his departure, Hernandez allowed one run on three hits and no walks while striking out six in five innings.