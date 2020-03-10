Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Fans five in strong outing
Hernandez allowed two hits over four scoreless innings while striking out five in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.
The 24-year-old has had an uneven spring, but he seems to be building momentum as Opening Day draws closer. Hernandez has a 4.91 ERA and 8:4 K:B through 11 innings, and he remains in the hunt for a rotation spot to begin the season.
