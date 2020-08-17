Hernandez tossed five scoreless innings in Sunday's loss to the Braves but didn't factor into the decision. He allowed three hits and no walks while striking out nine.

Hernandez faltered late in his last start, but he was productive throughout his five innings against Atlanta. Unfortunately for the right-hander, the Braves' pitching staff allowed the Marlins to record just two hits, so Hernandez had to settle for his third no-decision in as many starts. Hernandez will attempt to build on his momentum on the road Friday against the Nationals.