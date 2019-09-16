Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Fans nine in no-decision
Hernandez allowed one run on three hits and a walk over five innings Sunday, striking out nine in the loss to the Giants. He did not factor in the decision.
Hernandez coughed up a solo homer to Mauricio Dubon in the third inning but still turned in a strong outing and set a new career-high with his nine strikeouts. The 24-year-old righty would've been tagged with an unfortunate loss if his team didn't tie things up in the seventh inning after he had already been removed. Hernandez will look to keep it rolling Saturday at home against Washington.
