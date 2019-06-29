Hernandez (1-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out seven in a 6-2 victory over the Phillies.

The young right-hander threw 63 of 93 pitches for strikes before being lifted one out shy of his second quality start of the season, making do with his first win instead. Hernandez now sports a solid 4.07 ERA and 26:6 K:BB through 24.1 big-league innings, but he remains the most likely candidate to return to the minors once Caleb Smith (hip) rejoins the rotation next week.