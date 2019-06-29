Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Fans seven in first win
Hernandez (1-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out seven in a 6-2 victory over the Phillies.
The young right-hander threw 63 of 93 pitches for strikes before being lifted one out shy of his second quality start of the season, making do with his first win instead. Hernandez now sports a solid 4.07 ERA and 26:6 K:BB through 24.1 big-league innings, but he remains the most likely candidate to return to the minors once Caleb Smith (hip) rejoins the rotation next week.
More News
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Getting another start•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Provides another solid start•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Whiffs seven•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Officially promoted•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Set to start Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Fade Story
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal