Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Fires six strong frames in win
Hernandez (3-5) yielded two runs on three hits while striking out five over six innings Sunday against the Phillies.
Hernandez surrendered a two-run home run in the sixth inning, though the Marlins would rally for three runs in the bottom half of the frame. The 24-year-old right-hander has been stellar over his last two starts, allowing just three runs over that stretch while fanning 10. He owns a 4.97 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with a 65:21 K:BB over 63.1 innings this year.
