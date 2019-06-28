Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Getting another start
Hernandez is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Phillies.
With Caleb Smith (hip) on track to make a second minor-league rehab start this weekend, Hernandez and fellow rotation newcomers Jordan Yamamoto and Zac Gallen will all be extended at least one more turn. The performances of all three youngsters will likely have significant sway in determining which of the two will stick in the rotation once Smith is presumably reinstated from the 10-day injured list next week. Through his first three starts, Hernandez has posted a 3.78, 1.02 WHIP and 19:3 K:BB in 16.2 innings.
