Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Gives up six runs in loss
Hernandez (2-5) gave up six runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six through six innings to take the loss against the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Hernandez did have 11 swinging strikes, but he also allowed four home runs in this outing. This was a step back after going six scoreless innings in his last start. The 24-year-old has a 5.40 ERA with 55 strikeouts through nine starts this season. Hernandez will make his next start Tuesday against the Braves at SunTrust Park.
