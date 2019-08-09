Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Holds Braves scoreless for win
Hernandez (2-4) earned the win Thursday after holding the Braves scoreless over six innings. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out six.
Making his 14th start of the year, Hernandez turned in a solid performance against a volatile Braves lineup. Despite having trouble keeping the ball in the park this season, the 24-year-old limited Atlanta to a triple by Ozzie Albies in the first inning and a single by Ronald Acuna in the sixth. It was a nice bounce back outing for Hernandez after getting pummelled for five runs over three frames against the Rays in last start. The right-hander improves to a 4.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 48:18 K:BB as he gears up for a tough matchup at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.
More News
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Hurls four strong innings•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Returning to rotation•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Suffers relief loss•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Moving to bullpen•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Takes loss to Nats•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Fans seven in first win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal