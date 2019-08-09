Hernandez (2-4) earned the win Thursday after holding the Braves scoreless over six innings. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out six.

Making his 14th start of the year, Hernandez turned in a solid performance against a volatile Braves lineup. Despite having trouble keeping the ball in the park this season, the 24-year-old limited Atlanta to a triple by Ozzie Albies in the first inning and a single by Ronald Acuna in the sixth. It was a nice bounce back outing for Hernandez after getting pummelled for five runs over three frames against the Rays in last start. The right-hander improves to a 4.94 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 48:18 K:BB as he gears up for a tough matchup at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday.