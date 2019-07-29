Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Hurls four strong innings
Hernandez allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out two over four innings Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He didn't factor into the decision.
Hernandez was recently moved back to the starting rotation, and even though his outing lasted just four innings, he held the opposition to one run. The 24-year-old right-hander will head into his next start with a 4.93 ERA and 1.25 WHIP with 41 punchouts over 38.1 innings this season. His next start lines up for Saturday in Tampa Bay.
