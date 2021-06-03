Hernandez (biceps) is expected to be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Thursday's game against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Manager Don Mattingly hasn't been willing to definitively say that Hernandez will start Thursday's game, but it will be a foregone conclusion if the right-hander is activated ahead of the 7:05 p.m. ET opening pitch, as anticipated. Hernandez recently wrapped up a three-start rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville, which culminated in him throwing 4.2 innings (79 pitches) on May 28. The Marlins aren't likely to have Hernandez throw more than 100 pitches if he returns Thursday, but he shouldn't be subject to significant restrictions with his workload in any case. The 26-year-old was sharp in his six starts with Miami in 2020, posting a 3.16 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 34:5 K:BB in 25.2 innings.