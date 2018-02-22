Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: In rotation mix
Hernandez is competing for one of the Marlins' final three rotation spots in spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez is set to compete with around 10 others as the Marlins look to fill out their rotation behind Dan Straily and Jose Urena. Given the 22-year-old hasn't pitched above High-A, where he posted a 3.98 ERA across 63.1 innings last season, he's unlikely to lock down a roster spot in spring. That said, as a Rule 5 pick, the Marlins will have to carry him on their active roster all season if they want to retain him beyond 2018, so he should see some low-leverage action out of the team's bullpen.
