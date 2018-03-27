Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Lands on DL
Hernandez (mouth) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
As expected, Hernandez will start the 2018 campaign on the disabled list as he continues to work his way back from dental surgery to remove his wisdom teeth. It's unclear when the Rule 5 pick might be ready to return, but the Marlins will likely decide whether or not to keep him or return him to the Astros following his minor-league rehab assignment.
