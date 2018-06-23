Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Leading candidate to start Tuesday
Hernandez will likely take the mound in place of Jose Urena (shoulder) on Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Manager Don Mattingly said that Hernandez will "probably" be the starter, so look for an official confirmation later this weekend. Over 11 appearances with the Marlines this season -- four of which were starts -- Hernandez has logged a 5.12 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with a pedestrian 14:12 K:BB across 31.2 innings. During his latest start, which came against Arizona on June 1, he allowed five earned runs and was chased after just three innings.
More News
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Shifting to bullpen role•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Allows five runs in loss Friday•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Takes tough-luck loss versus Nationals•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Takes tough loss•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Takes no-decision against Dodgers•
-
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Will start against Dodgers on Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...