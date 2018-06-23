Hernandez will likely take the mound in place of Jose Urena (shoulder) on Tuesday against the Diamondbacks, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Manager Don Mattingly said that Hernandez will "probably" be the starter, so look for an official confirmation later this weekend. Over 11 appearances with the Marlines this season -- four of which were starts -- Hernandez has logged a 5.12 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with a pedestrian 14:12 K:BB across 31.2 innings. During his latest start, which came against Arizona on June 1, he allowed five earned runs and was chased after just three innings.