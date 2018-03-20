Hernandez (mouth) is expected to begin the season on the disabled list, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Hernandez has been out for over a week while recovering from dental surgery to remove his wisdom teeth. He's back throwing now and could possibly be ready to go by Opening Day, but as a Rule 5 draft pick, the Marlins may look for opportunities to delay their decision on whether or not to keep him on the roster. If he opens on the disabled list, he can remain in the minors for a time while making rehab appearances.