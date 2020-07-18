Hernandez will likely begin the season as the Marlins' No. 5 starter, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez was competing for the fifth rotation spot with Jordan Yamamoto during camp, but Yamamoto was transferred to the team's alternate training site Friday. The move likely signals that Hernandez will serve as the No. 5 starter to begin the year. The 25-year-old has made 53 appearances (21 starts) in the majors over the past two seasons, posting a 5.11 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 148 innings.