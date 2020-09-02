Hernandez exited Tuesday's start against the Blue Jays with right lat soreness, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 25-year-old finished two innings and returned for his third frame, but he called the training staff to the mound and exited after throwing some warmup pitches. According to Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com, Hernandez will undergo an MRI and is expected to miss at least one start, though a trip to the injured list is also possible.