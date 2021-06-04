Hernandez (quadriceps) was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old was sidelined for two months by a biceps injury only to suffer a quadriceps strain in his return to action Thursday. Hernandez remains without a timeline for his return, but the fact he's sporting crutches is hardly an encouraging sign. The right-hander underwent an MRI which should help determine the severity of the injury.
