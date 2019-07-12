Hernandez will move to the bullpen for at least the near future, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.

Hernandez owns a 4.25 ERA in 29.2 innings this season, starting five times and appearing twice out of the bullpen. His 27.0 percent strikeout rate and 6.4 percent walk rate are each strong, but his 1.82 HR/9 represents a significant weakness. The 24-year-old is set for a fairly high-leverage role, Fernandez reports. He'll have an outside chance to enter the ninth-inning conversation if Sergio Romo struggles or gets traded at the deadline, though he doesn't appear to be a favorite at this point.