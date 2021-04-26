Hernandez (biceps) is expected to throw a bullpen session this week, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Hernandez exited his first start of the year with biceps inflammation. He's been out for over three weeks but appears to be making good progress in his throwing program, throwing from 105 feet without issues.
