Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Not starting this weekend
Hernandez won't make his scheduled start Saturday against the Nationals with the Marlins bringing back Jordan Yamamoto (forearm) from the 10-day injured list and inserting him into the rotation.
Yamamoto has been on the shelf for nearly a month with a right forearm strain and didn't go on a minor-league rehab assignment prior to being activated, so it's possible Hernandez ends up seeing work in ling relief if Yamamoto's pitch count is restricted. Miami hasn't announced its probable starters beyond Sunday's series finale, making it uncertain whether Hernandez will slot back into the rotation at any point during the last week of the season.
