Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Officially promoted
Hernandez has been recalled from Triple-A New Orleans and will start Tuesday's game against the Cardinals, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
As anticipated, the Marlins have promoted Hernandez to take the place of Caleb Smith (hip). If Hernandez throws the ball well and Smith is required to miss another start while on the mend, it's possible that Hernandez could remain with the big club for another turn through the rotation.
