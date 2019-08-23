Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: On track for Sunday's start
Hernandez (blister) is still expected to make his scheduled start Sunday against the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of The Athletic reports.
He exited Tuesday's start with a blister on his right middle finger, but it sounds like he has responded well these last couple days and won't need a turn skipped. Hernandez has a 3.94 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 16 innings over his last three starts.
