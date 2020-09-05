Hernandez (lat) was transferred to the 45-day injured list Saturday and will therefore miss the remainder of the season.

Hernandez left his start Tuesday against the Blue Jays with right lat soreness, and the issue is evidently bad enough that he'll wind up getting shut down for the year. He'll end his third big-league season with a 3.16 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP in six starts. Both his 32.1 percent strikeout rate and 4.7 percent walk rate were excellent, though he'll head into 2021 with a fair amount of risk given his injury and the small size of his promising sample this season.