Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Out with finger blister
Hernandez exited Tuesday's start in Atlanta with a right middle finger blister, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Hernandez pitched well prior to being removed due to the blister, allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts and one walk through four innings. The 24-year-old's availability for his next start -- Sunday against the Phillies -- should come into focus over the next couple days.
