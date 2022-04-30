Hernandez (2-1) gave up three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five in five innings Friday against the Mariners. He picked up the win.

He hung in for 97 pitches and was able to go just deep enough to qualify for the win. It wasn't the greatest outing from Hernandez, but it was his second best start out of four starts this season, and he probably did enough to hold his spot in the rotation for another turn. He lines up for a favorable home start against Arizona on Wednesday.