Hernandez (2-4) took the loss against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out five over five innings.

Hernandez kept the Braves off the scoreboard for four frames before William Contreras tagged him for a solo homer in the fifth inning. That run was enough to send the right-hander to his third straight loss despite the fact the allowed fewer than two earned runs for only the second time this season. It was an altogether promising outing for the hurler, as he threw 49 of 70 pitches for strikes and registered 11 swings-and-misses. Hernandez still holds an unappealing 5.59 ERA on the season, however, and he's allowed at least one long ball in all but one of his eight starts. He'll look to get back in the win column the next time he takes the mound, which is expected to be in a rematch with the Braves in Atlanta next week.