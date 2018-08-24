Hernandez was put on the 10-day DL prior to Friday's game due to right middle finger blister, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Hernandez picked up the injury during Thursday's spot start against Atlanta, which forced him to exit that game after just three innings. He will be eligible to come off the disabled list Sept. 3. In a corresponding move, Kyle Barraclough (back) was reinstated from the DL.