Hernandez landed on the 10-day injured list with right biceps tendon inflammation Monday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
It's a disappointing start to the season for the 25-year-old, who was an interesting sleeper over the offseason after producing some very strong numbers in six short starts last year. His velocity dropped by nearly six ticks over the course of his season debut Saturday against the Rays, and he exited in the third inning with what initially appeared to be a potential blister. As it turns out, the issue could be far more serious. He'll visit a doctor Monday, after which a clearer timeline for his return should emerge.
