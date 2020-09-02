Hernandez (lat) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Hernandez left his start Tuesday against Toronto with what was originally called right lat soreness, but the diagnosis has been updated to a strain. His expected return date is not yet clear, but he'll miss at least one turn in the rotation, as he won't be eligible to be activated until Sept. 12. The Marlins are expected to activate Jose Urena from the COVID-19 injured list next week when a new fifth starter is needed, but utility man Eddy Alvarez was recalled in a corresponding move Wednesday.