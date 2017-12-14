Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Popped by Marlins in Rule 5 draft

Hernandez was selected by the Marlins with the 13th pick in the Rule 5 draft Thursday.

A 22-year-old righty, Hernandez posted a 3.98 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 74 strikeouts in 63.1 innings at High-A in 2017, mostly as a starter. He will likely be used in in low-leverage situations out of the bullpen in 2018, as the Marlins will need to keep him on the active roster all season, otherwise he will be exposed to waivers and offered back to the Astros.