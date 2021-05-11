Hernandez (biceps) is throwing a bullpen Tuesday and live batting practice Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander presumably requires multiple rehab starts before returning to the big league-rotation. Hernandez exited his season debut April 3 after 2.1 innings and was placed on the injured list two days later. His activation from the injured list likely remains at least two weeks off.
