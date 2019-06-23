Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Provides another solid start
Hernandez surrendered three runs on four hits and two walks over five innings during Saturday's 5-3 win over the Phillies. He struck out six but did not factor in the decision.
Hernandez was hurt by the long ball Saturday with solo shots from Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins, but he was able to limit the damage overall and keep the Marlins within striking distance. The 24-year-old has a 4.34 ERA and 1.18 WHIP over 18.2 innings and lines up to pitch next weekend against the Phillies, assuming Caleb Smith (hip) isn't ready to return from the injured list.
