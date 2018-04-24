Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Ready to start rehab assignment
Hernandez (mouth) will begin a rehab assignment at High-A Jupiter on Tuesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
Once he's healthy, Hernandez will join the big club and look to get his first chance to pitch in the majors. Hernandez, a Rule 5 pick that was formerly a member of the Astros, spent most of the 2017 season at High-A Buies Creek. Over 15 games (63.1 innings) with Buies Creek he posted a 3.98 ERA and 1.20 WHIP.
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Returns to game action Monday•
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Returned from rehab assignment•
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Tabbed for rehab start Friday•
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Lands on DL•
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Likely to open on disabled list•
Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Recovering from dental work•
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...