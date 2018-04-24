Hernandez (mouth) will begin a rehab assignment at High-A Jupiter on Tuesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

Once he's healthy, Hernandez will join the big club and look to get his first chance to pitch in the majors. Hernandez, a Rule 5 pick that was formerly a member of the Astros, spent most of the 2017 season at High-A Buies Creek. Over 15 games (63.1 innings) with Buies Creek he posted a 3.98 ERA and 1.20 WHIP.