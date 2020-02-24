Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Rebounds after shaky start
Hernandez allowed one earned run on one walk and one strikeout across two innings Sunday against the Nationals, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez struggled early, hitting Victor Robles with a pitch to begin the game. He then threw a wild pitch and walked Adam Eaton, allowing the Nationals to get on the board quickly. However, he settled in from there and retired the final five batters he faced. Hernandez is locked in a battle for a role in the starting rotation with Jordan Yamamoto, Robert Dugger and Nick Neidert this spring.
