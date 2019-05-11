Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Recalled by Marlins
Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday.
Hernandez threw 65.2 innings in his big-league debut for the Marlins last season, recording an unimpressive 5.21 ERA. He has a 1.16 ERA in six starts for New Orleans this season. Jose Quijada was optioned in a corresponding move.
