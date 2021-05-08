Hernandez (biceps) is expected to begin a rehab assignment next week provided his live batting practice session goes well Saturday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Hernandez has been making steady progress as he works his way back from biceps inflammation, an injury which forced him to leave his first start of the year early. He's only expected to throw 20 pitches Saturday, so he'll likely need multiple rehab starts before he's built up to a starter's workload.