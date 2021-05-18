Hernandez (biceps) expected to throw 45-to-50 pitches in his first rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A Jacksonville, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Hernandez has reached the final phase of his recovery program for right biceps inflammation, an injury that cropped up during his first start of the season April 3. The Marlins will likely want Hernandez to get stretched out to around 80 pitches before bringing him back from the 10-day injured list, so he'll presumably require an additional rehab start beyond Tuesday. If he emerges from his rehab assignment setback-free, Hernandez could slot back into the Miami rotation in the second half of next week.