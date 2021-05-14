Hernandez (biceps) will begin a rehab assignment next week, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Reports from last week suggested that this could be the week Hernandez began a rehab assignment, but he evidently needed a bit more time. He got through a 30-pitch live batting practice session Thursday but will need to build up his pitch count before returning to the big-league rotation.
