The Marlins activated Hernandez (biceps) from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Pirates, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Hernandez built up to 79 pitches in his third and final rehab start for Triple-A Jacksonville on May 28, so he should have a relatively soft restriction with his workload while he takes the hill for Miami for the first time since April 3. His return should fortify what's been one of the National League's stronger rotations this season, with all four other Marlins starters (Sandy Alcantara, Trevor Rogers, Pablo Lopez and Cody Poteet) holding down ERAs below 3.75. Hernandez was effective at making bats miss during his rehab assignment, racking up 17 punchouts over 12.1 innings.