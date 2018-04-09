Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Returned from rehab assignment
Hernandez (mouth) was returned from his rehab assignment Monday after breaking his fingernail in a rehab game, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez was rehabbing with High-A Jupiter while recovering from surgery to remove his wisdom teeth. He'll now add a broken nail to his list of unusual baseball injuries. It's unclear how much the fingernail will set him back, but expect at least a small delay.
