Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Returning to rotation
Hernandez will move back into the starting rotation, replacing Trevor Richards, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Hernandez put together a pretty nice run in the rotation earlier in the year (4.05 ERA, 1.05 WHIP in five starts from June 11-July 4), and the Marlins want to see what he can do in an extended audition. The 24-year-old right-hander has a decent three-pitch mix with above-average command. Among the 352 pitchers who have thrown 30 innings in 2019, Hernandez's 19.5 K-BB percentage ranks 87th. He lines up to face Arizona on Sunday.
