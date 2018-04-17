Marlins' Elieser Hernandez: Returns to game action Monday
Hernandez (mouth) threw four innings in a game at extended spring training Monday, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
The Rule 5 pick had been returned from his rehab assignment back on April 9 due to a broken fingernail, but it seems like he's past that issue. Hernandez still remains without a timetable for return, though he'll likely need a couple rehab starts to build back up to a starter's workload.
